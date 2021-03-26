Delhi Metro operates as usual on Bharat Bandh

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Delhi Metro operated as usual on Friday in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers on the completion of four months of their protests against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

"Metro will run as usual," a DMRC spokesperson said.

As a precautionary measure, entry and exit for Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh were closed in the morning, but they opened an hour later.