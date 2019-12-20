Delhi Metro operations resume, all stations open (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Bringing a much needed relief to Delhites who were up for another tough Friday morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that "entry & exit gates at all stations have been opened." It however, added that normal services have been resumed in all stations.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Delhi Metro informed that three stations including Jamia Milia Islamia will continue to stay shut.

"Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations." However it added, "All other stations are open and services are normal," the DMRC tweeted.

Delhi Metro on Thursday evening had opened the entry and exit gates of 18 of the 20 stations that were shut down since that day morning as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests raging in different parts of the national capital. The stations where entry and exit gates were opened were Rajiv Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Lok Kalyan Marg, the Delhi Metro said in a tweet. In all, Delhi Metro had shut down services in 20 metro stations over the course of the day with both entry and exit closed and trains not stopping at these stations. However, interchange facility at the Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations was allowed. The entire national capital has been rocked with anti CAA protests with certain flashpoint like India Gate, Jantar Mantar, JNU and Jamia Milia Islamia University. abn/sdr/