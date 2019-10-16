Delhi Metro plans to run 8-coach trains on Red, Yellow, Blue Lines by March 2021

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In a good news for commuters, Delhi Metro is planning to convert all six-coach trains into eight-coach ones by March 2021 and press them into service on the Red, Yellow and Blue Lines for accommodating more passengers.

Currently, both six-coach and eight-coach trains ply on these three lines.

While there are 39 six-coach trains on Red Line (Line 1), there are 12 and nine six-coach trains on Yellow (Line 2) and Blue Line (Line 3/4) respectively, said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.



In this regard, the DMRC is procuring 120 coaches and the conversion is likely to be completed by March 2021 in a phased manner, Dayal added.

Adding eight-coach trains would be a boon for passengers as they have to jostle for space especially during peak-hour times. It will also help to clear the rush at stations.

The platforms of the stations on Red, Yellow and Blue Lines have been built to house the eight-coach trains.

Currently, the Delhi Metro spans nearly 350 km, having over 250 metro stations and nine colour-coded lines. (ANI)

