Delhi Metro shuts 3 more stations, total now 19

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Delhi Metro has shut down three more metro stations - Rajiv Chowk, Janpath and Barakhamba - as anti-CAA protests in the national capital continued to spread, taking the number of stations shut down since morning to 19.

In a series of tweets, Delhi Metro said: "Entry & exit gates of Rajiv Chowk are closed. Interchange facility is available at this station.

"Entry & exit gates of Janpath are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.

"Entry & exit gates of Barakhamba are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."

Earlier in the day, 16 metro stations across Delhi had been closed as a precautionary measure as protesters thronging different venues, from Red Fort to Mandi House and Jantar Mantar, to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act. The DMRC had shut entry and exit gates of Vasant Vihar, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhavan, ITO, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Lal Qila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Vishwavidyalaya, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka and announced that trains would not be halting there. However, interchange would be allowed at Mandi House and Central Secretariat stations. pvn/vd