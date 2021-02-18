Delhi Metro to replace cut trees during Phase 4 extension

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all geared up to plant new trees during its Phase 4 extension. About 11,000 trees will have to be cut down for the Phase 4 expansion which has been revealed by a RTI reply.
IANS spoke to Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC and he said, "Delhi Metro has committed to replace 1 tree with 10 trees which means that if 11,000 trees were to be cut down, then 1 lakh 10 thousand trees would be planted."
Three lines connecting Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor which is of 28.9 kilometres, Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor which is of 12.5 kilometres and Tughlaqabad-Aerocity corridor which is of 20.2 kilometres are being constructed under the Phase 4 expansion of Delhi Metro. The total length of this Phase 4 would be 65 kilometres out of which 27 kilometres would be underground. The entire phase 4 would be completed by 2025.
The work on the stretch of Vikaspuri-Peeragarhi which is a part of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor was halted by the Forest and Wildlife Department last year on the grounds that work was being carried out in a 'deemed forest' without prior permission and it also violated the Forest Conservation Act of 1980.
--IANS
awd/bg