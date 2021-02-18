Delhi Metro to replace cut trees during Phase 4 extension

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all geared up to plant new trees during its Phase 4 extension. About 11,000 trees will have to be cut down for the Phase 4 expansion which has been revealed by a RTI reply.

IANS spoke to Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC and he said, "Delhi Metro has committed to replace 1 tree with 10 trees which means that if 11,000 trees were to be cut down, then 1 lakh 10 thousand trees would be planted."