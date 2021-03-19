Delhi Minister calls for collective efforts to tackle stubble burning

Rai chaired a meeting with a delegation of officials from Haryana and Punjab at Delhi Secretariat, where he asserted the need for a centralised arrangement to resolve the stubble burning issue.

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday sought support and assistance from the officials of Haryana and Punjab to tackle the issue of stubble burning.

The Minister also emphasised that each district should have a monitoring system for bio-compositing and bio-decomposer should be distributed free of cost to the farmers.

Rai further said officials from Haryana and Punjab have come here to study the bio-decomposer effect which was implemented by Delhi government to contain stubble burning in the national capital.

"The officials from Haryana and Punjab have come to Delhi to understand the impact of the bio-decomposer by the PUSA Institute in solving the stubble burning issue," he added.

The Minister further said that both the short term and long term policy will have to be needed to tackle the problem of stubble burning.

"Scientists of PUSA Institute and officials of Delhi, Haryana and Punjab should work on this jointly," he added.

