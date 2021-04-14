Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



He informed that he has isolated himself and urged those who came in contact with him recently to take necessary precautions.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I have home isolated myself. All those who came in contact with me recently please take necessary precautions," Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also tested positive for COVID-19, while on Tuesday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to self-isolate after coming in contact with a few officials who tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)