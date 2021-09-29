Delhi minister urged to get nod for Ramlila celebrations

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): A delegation that included members of Luv Kush Ramlila committee met Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Wednesday and said that permission should be given to stage Ramlila in the national capital in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.



"We believe that many things have been allowed to reopen in Delhi in the past few days be it malls, cinema halls, weekly market, factories and schools. Therefore, Ramlila should be allowed as it is a source of income for thousands of people," said Brijesh Goyal, Convenor, Delhi Pradesh AAP Trade Wing.

Arjun Kumar, Secretary of Luv Kush Ramlila Committee, said hundreds of people are connected with Ramlila and it should be permitted in view of sharp decline in coronavirus cases. (ANI)

