Delhi minor girl who was sold for Rs 60K rescued from Rajasthan

As the cops began probe, it was found that the minor girl was in regular contact with a local boy named Neeraj Sonkar.

The 15-year-old girl, resident of Haidar Pur, Delhi, was reported missing since September 16 and a complaint was registered in this regard, police said on Sunday.

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) A minor girl, who was sold for Rs 60,000, was rescued by Delhi Police from Sikar in Rajasthan.

Further probe revealed that Neeraj and one Muskan, resident of Rohini had taken the victim to the house of their third associate, Sheetal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

"With Sheetal's help, they had sold the girl to one Gopal Lal, a resident of Sikar, Rajasthan for Rs 60,000," the police said.

Gopal Lal had reportedly bought the girl to marry her to his brother-in-law in Sikar.

An Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Delhi Police first visited Agra and then Sikar, from where the minor girl was rescued.

The accused Gopal Lal and Neeraj Sonkar and the victim were brought to Delhi and handed over to Shalimar Bagh police station.

"Further investigation in the case is in progress," the police added.

