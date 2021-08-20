Delhi MP Gambhir starts 3rd community kitchen, more in the offing

Gambhir had launched the first such kitchen at Gandhi Nagar in December last year, which was followed by another one at New Ashok Nagar in February this year.

Through the community kitchen, the cricketer-turned-politician provides healthy meals for only Re 1.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir launched his third 'Jan Rasoi' community kitchen in the Patparganj area on Friday.

He claimed the third kitchen is unique as it has been developed by converting a vacant 'Dhalav Ghar' (garbage storage) unit into a modern state of the art kitchen where people will be provided meals everyday.

"I am proud that our third Jan Rasoi will be available to serve the people. Our crusade against hunger in Delhi will be bolstered with this," Gambhir said while inaugurating the kitchen on Friday.

He said the objective behind setting up community kitchens was that poor people should get hygienic and healthy food everyday with dignity and respect.

"That is why we take one rupee as token amount. Our volunteers make sure that everyone feels welcome and eat to their heart's content. We will set up many such kitchens in different parts of the constituency in the coming days," he added.

Gambhir accused the AAP led Delhi Government of neglecting the Patparganj area which did not see any real development.

He said the people living in slums in the Patparganj area are in distress as there is neither any support from the Delhi Government nor any plans for their rehabilitation.

"I want to reduce their financial burden and ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation. Our motive is to utilise all government resources which are lying vacant and use them for the general public."

--IANS

pd/bg