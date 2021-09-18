Delhi: Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand section on grey line metro inaugurated

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand section on the Grey Line of Delhi Metro was inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, via video conferencing on Saturday.



The Dhansa Bus Stand is an underground station and an extension of the presently operational Dwarka- Najafgarh Corridor, informed an official release by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said that the metro rail system has delivered a world-class transportation system to our citizens. "Delhi Metro has been a trail blazer, in that sense, with its ridership reaching 65 lakh per day during the pre-COVID era, while the overall ridership in Metros across the country was 85 lakhs."

"The connections such as the one to Dhansa will play a vital role, in reaching to rural areas also. The gap between the rural and urban parts of Delhi is now being bridged with such connections which are going deep into the interior areas of the national capital," he said.

He also called upon the Delhi Government for expediting the approvals of pending projects of Delhi Metro.

The Minister mentioned that at present, around 740 kilometres of the metro line is operational in the country and with the metro system seeing a massive surge in its network, it will be more than 900 kilometres by 2022.

"More than 1000 kilometres of Metro lines are under construction in the country, and it will reach 2000 kilometres target in the near future," he said.

He said, the inauguration of today's 1.2 kilometres stretch extension might be small from the point of view of network length, but from the perspective of providing enhanced connectivity to the interior parts of the national capital, this new extension is an important milestone.

"Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will take the Metro to many new suburban localities in the Najafgarh area of Delhi," he added. (ANI)

