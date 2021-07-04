Delhi-NCR bound courier from Africa with 1.2 kg heroin seized at IGI Airport

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) Concealed in bangles and in a folder, a Delhi-NCR bound courier parcel from an African address has been intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) carrying 1.20 kg heroin valued at Rs 7.5 crore.

A team of Customs (Preventive) Delhi under the Union Ministry of Finance seized the illegal consignment at a new courier terminal at the IGIA based on an intelligence report, the agency said.