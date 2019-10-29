Delhi-NCR to remain overcast for next two days

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Delhi-NCR will remain overcast for the next two days due to air pollution and peripheral effects of cyclone Kyarr, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Tuesday.

The minimum temperatures in Delhi-NCR were however, unlikely to witness any dip due to greenhouse effects from the cloud cover, with no chance of rainfall.

As per Met officials, heavy rains were expected over southern India under the influence of the movement of Kyarr.

An IMD weather forecast bulletin said Kyarr was very likely to weaken into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

In the subsequent 24 hours, it would weaken into very severe cyclonic storm and to a severe cyclonic storm by Thursday morning. "Under the influence of the system over the Comorin area and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka and with extremely heavy falls over Lakshadweep from Tuesday to Thursday," said the IMD bulletin. Private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said that Delhi-NCR would remain overcast on Tuesday and Wednesday owing to high and medium cloud cover. "The clouds on the outer periphery of cyclonic storm Kyarr are extending from South Sindh to Balochistan, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. Over the next two days, cloud density will remain over Delhi-NCR with no bright sunshine," Skymet chief Mahesh Palawat told IANS. "The cloud density will gradually degenerate. However, no fall in minimum temperature can be expected due to greenhouse effect owing to the cloud cover." akd/sdr/ksk/