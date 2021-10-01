Delhi: No Ramlilas at grounds near LNJP, GTB hospitals due to COVID care facilities

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Despite getting permission from the Delhi government to stage Ramlila in the national capital with necessary COVID protocols, citizens will be deprived of the two most famous re-enactments of stories from the Ramayana during the Dussehra festival.



Delhi government has set up two 500 ICU beds each Covid care centres on grounds near Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospitals in Delhi, which have been venues for two of the most famous Ramlilas in the national capital.

According to Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP), a total of 22 patients suffering from black fungus and COVID-19 are admitted to the temporary Corona Hospital at Ramlila Maidan attached LNJP hospital.

"In such a situation no program is possible," said the doctor.

"Even in case, if patients are not admitted here, the medical system has to be restored in view of the possibility of a third corona wave," he added.

On Thursday, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) informed that the Delhi government has decided to relax restrictions during the festive season of Durga Puja and Ramlila.

Arjun Kumar, General Secretary of Ramlila Mahasangh told ANI, in view of DDMA's permission to stage Ramlila, the performances and demonstrations scheduled to take place at grounds near LNJP and GTB hospital have been shifted to Red Fort ground.

"Since there is a COVID-19 hospital currently running at Ramlila ground attached to LNJP and GTB hospital, it won't be possible to stage the Ramlila there. Therefore the celebrations will be shifted to Red Fort ground," he said.

According to the order issued by DDMA, permission will have to be taken from the District Magistrate (DM) of the area for any program related to the festival.

"After a complete inspection, the DM and DCP of the area will allow the program anywhere. In an event in a closed area, only 50 per cent of the people will be allowed, while in the open area this number cannot exceed 200," stated the DDMA.

DDMA said the event organisers will maintain separate entry and exit gates for the event and no person will be given entry without a mask.

"The district magistrate will keep the data of all such events with himself and the data of the whole of Delhi will be with the Divisional Commissioner...No person shall be standing or sitting on the ground in any event during the festival. One has to sit only on the chair and follow the social distancing," it added.

According to the health bulletin, Delhi reported 47 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent on Thursday. (ANI)

