Delhi on top to get treatment from AIIMS: Annual report

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The national capital Delhi tops among the names of the states getting treatment from premier medical institution, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

As per the annual report, a total of 44,14,490 outpatients got the treatment facilities during 2019-20 which also include casualty, while 2,68,144 patients got the admission here and a total of 2,01,707 patients were operated during the year at AIIMS.

On the parameter of patients' average stay, the Main Hospital has an average of 9.9 days in 2019-20, while in 2018-19 it was 9.5 days. An average stay of patients at Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre remained 10.5 days in 2019-20 and 10.2 days in 2018-19.

At Jai Prakash Narain Apex Trauma Centre, average stay was 10 days for both years 2019-20 and 2018-19.

The AIIMS' Main Hospital had 85.9 per cent of average bed occupancy rate in 2019-20 and 86.8 per cent in 2018-19, while at Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre, average bed occupancy rate was 83.8 per cent in 2019-20 and 84.9 per cent in 2018-19.

At Jai Prakash Narain Apex Trauma Centre, average bed occupancy rate was 84 per cent in 2019-20 and 80 in 2018-19.

The net death rate has been the same -- 1.7 per cent for both 2019-20 and 2018-19 at the Main Hospital. At the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre, the net death rate was 2.6 per cent in 2019-20 and 2.9 per cent in 2018-19.

At Jai Prakash Narain Apex Trauma Centre, the net death rate remained 5 per cent for 2019-20 and 6 per cent in 2018-19.

Contrary to the popular perception that most of the patients visit AIIMS from states like Bihar, the annual report released by the three centres - Main Hospital, Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre and Centre for Dental Education & Research (CDER) of AIIMS reveals that the patients from national capital Delhi has been on the top to get premier treatment facilities from AIIMS, followed by Uttar Pradesh and then Bihar.

Out of the total admitted patients, Delhi has a major share of 38.17 per cent, followed by UP with 25.87 per cent and Bihar with 14.9 per cent. Out of total 1,42,185 patients admitted at these three centers, 1,12,245 patients are only from these three states accounting for 78.94 per cent of the total patients.

Apart from 78.94 per cent of contribution from these three states, the remaining 11 per cent patients come from the rest of the country, as per the annual report.

Out of the total admitted patients in these three centers, Delhi has a considerable share of 54,274 patients that accounts for 38.17 per cent. At the same time, there were 36,784 patients from UP accounting for 25.87 per cent of the total, and Bihar had a total contribution of only 21,186 patients which is only 14.9 per cent of the total number.

