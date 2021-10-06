Delhi: Petrol price hiked by 30 paise per litre, reaches Rs 102.94

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Petrol prices in the national capital, increased by 30 paise per litre, reached a new high of Rs 102.94 per litre on Wednesday.



The price of diesel, increased by 35 paise, stands at Rs 91.42 per litre in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol prices have been increased by 29 paise. It is now being sold at Rs 108.96 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 37 paise and are at Rs 99.17 a litre today.

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai were at Rs 100.49 and Rs 95.93 respectively while in Kolkata petrol and diesel stood at Rs 103.65 and Rs 94.53 per litre respectively.

Petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise per litre in Kolkata, while in Chennai petrol was up by Rs 26 paise and diesel by Rs 34 paise.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. (ANI)