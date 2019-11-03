Delhi Police, lawyers register FIRs in Tis Hazari clash case

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Delhi Police and the lawyers registered FIRs against each-other in a case pertaining to a clash which broke out over a parking dispute inside Tis Hazari Court Complex here on Saturday.

In a statement, Delhi Police said it has registered a case under Sections 186, 353, 427, 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of cross FIRs lodged by the two parties.Further investigation is being done by a Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch, it said.The cop who fired during the clash is still hospitalised and his statement will be recorded when he is fit to know the exact sequence of firing, the police said.Meanwhile, Bar Council of Delhi has decided to grant Rs two lakh each to two lawyers who are currently in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Rs 50,000 to the lawyers who sustained injuries in the clash.Around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in the scuffle which broke out between police and advocates.In the wake of the clash, the Bar Council of India has called for a lawyers' strike across district courts in the national capital on Monday.Delhi High Court Chief Justice DN Patel on Saturday chaired a meeting with six senior-most judges of the court and senior officials of the Delhi Police and discussed the emerging situation after the clash. (ANI)