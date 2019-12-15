Delhi Police' olive branch to anti-CAA protesters

New Delhi, 15 Dec (IANS) The police forces tried to calm down the anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Nagar on Sunday. Following the mop up operations of violence, the situation was brought under control.

After five hours of stand-off, the police walked up to the protesters and said: "No one will say anything to you, if you want you can leave from the backside. Go back to your homes. We're coming forward to speak to you."

After the appeal of the police personnel, students were seen stepping out of the crowd and walking towards the university.

Sunday's anti-CAA protests in Jamia Nagar area witnessed unprecedented violence that saw five buses burnt, besides a scooter and a few cars were destroyed as several people also were injured in stone pelting. pvn/rt/in