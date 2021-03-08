Delhi police acknowledge the women power on Women's Day!

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi police pledged again to keep Delhi safe, secure and vigilant against all forms of discrimination and abuse. Various programmes are being organised to emphasise the women power and acknowledge their efforts on duty in police force.

Delhi Police PCR Units shifted 997 pregnant women to various hospitals in 2020 during lockdown period. In nine sensitive cases, birth took place in PCR MPVs. On the occasion of International women's Day on 8th March, those women who delivered babies in the MPVs will be invited and honoured at New PHQ as guest of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

"Women personnel shoulder all responsibilities in Delhi Police, which shows complete empowerment. We assemble in Police HQ today to acknowledge the contribution of women in police duties and public life. Best wishes for International Women's Day," the Delhi police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava tweeted.

On March 8, Delhi Police are all set to hold a carcade rally in which 15 All Women PCR MPVs along with women staff will take part and march from India Gate to New PHQ.

"In order to improve sense of security and safety of women at public places, Delhi Police had introduced 'All Women PCR Vans' in September 2016 and now fleet of 15 All Women PCR Vans are performing duties at various designated places in Delhi," said Esha Pandey, DCP PCR.

Earlier, Women's day Cyclothon was organised by New Delhi District of Delhi Police in which the women cyclists, which not only included Delhi Police women staff of all ranks and files but also empowered women citizens spreading the awareness regarding women issues took part.

Also, on the occasion, Parivartan Cell, New Delhi District in association with various NGOs and Groups, organised an awareness-cum-cultural programme on Women Empowerment at Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi.

To mark the day, the various districts in Delhi, the Delhi Police are organising various programmes related to women empowerment. In many districts all PCR calls would be attended by women police staff while in some others programmes on self defence for women would be organised.

--IANS

