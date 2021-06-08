Delhi Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, seize 32.5 kg ganja

Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North Delhi, said that the police have arrested Kadir Ansari, 27, and Mohammad Arif, 37, both members of an inter-state drug smuggling racket active in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with 32.5 Kg of cannabis.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Delhi Police said on Tuesday that they have busted a racket of inter-state drug smugglers by arresting two drug peddlers with 32.5 kg of cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 32.5 lakh.

The DCP said that a secret information was received on Monday that Kadir and Arif, both residents of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, were coming on a train from Andhra Pradesh to Delhi and would reach the Old Rohtak Road near Railway Colony to supply huge quantity of ganja to the local distributors.

"A team of police immediately swung into action and laid a trap near the place of information and at about 11.25 a.m., both were found on the spot with two plastic bags. After waiting for some time, they were intercepted by the team and 32.5 kg of cannabis was recovered from their possession," he said.

The officer said that during interrogation, Ansari disclosed that he often bought cannabis from two persons -- Shekhar and Ranjeet -- in Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. This time, he bought the consignment from Shekhar.

Arif disclosed that he came in contact with his neighbour Ansari, who asked him to get into the supply of drugs with him. Seeing quick money, he agreed to do so, Arif said.

The DCP said that further investigation is in progress to identify the entire chain of inter-state drug peddlers and local distributors.

