Delhi Police arrest 4 members of Manjeet Mahal gang in Kishangarh firing incident

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Delhi police on Tuesday arrested four members of the Manjeet Mahal gang, one of whom is a parole jumper.
According to the police, the members - Abhishek Malik alias Mota, Wazir alias Jhota (21), Annu Gilodia (22), and Kapil Kumar (24) - were involved in a firing incident that took place in Delhi's Kishangarh area on Monday afternoon. The gang members fired indiscriminately at a Fortuner car at Kishangarh, in which the driver, identified as Shafiq alias Lucky, had sustained bullet injuries.