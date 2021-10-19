Delhi Police arrest 4 members of Manjeet Mahal gang in Kishangarh firing incident

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Delhi police on Tuesday arrested four members of the Manjeet Mahal gang, one of whom is a parole jumper.

According to the police, the members - Abhishek Malik alias Mota, Wazir alias Jhota (21), Annu Gilodia (22), and Kapil Kumar (24) - were involved in a firing incident that took place in Delhi's Kishangarh area on Monday afternoon. The gang members fired indiscriminately at a Fortuner car at Kishangarh, in which the driver, identified as Shafiq alias Lucky, had sustained bullet injuries.



The police also said that the members were also involved in another firing incident which happened 10 days ago at Dwarka.

Among the arrested members, Malik is a "parole jumper" and a proclaimed offender.

The police recovered three sophisticated pistols, 75 live cartridges and three empty cartridges from the gang members. (ANI)

