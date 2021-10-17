Delhi police arrest 4 men in Rohini firing incident

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested four persons who were involved in a gang war that took place near Rohini on October 11, said police on Saturday.



The police said that they had received information about a firing incident at Sector 16 and 17 in Delhi's Rohini.

When police rushed to the spot, they found a person named Deepak, a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, had sustained bullet injuries during the incident. He succumbed to injuries at BSA Hospital in Rohini.

The police said that during the firing on October 11, one bullet of 9 mm and one empty cartridge of 7.65 mm were recovered from the spot.

On sifting CCTV footage and mounting technical surveillance, the police arrested one accused named Sahil Solanki.

During the interrogation, Solanki revealed that he was in touch with Kapil Maan, Rohit Rana and Naveen Sharma.

Solanki also confessed that he along with his associates hatched a conspiracy to kill Deepak.

Following this, the police arrested Maan, Rana and Sharma.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

