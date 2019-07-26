Delhi police arrest 7 people for cheating unemployed youth on pretext of giving jobs

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested seven people for cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing a job at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The accused had hired a woman who used to call people claiming to be representative of their firm and ask to transfer money in installments, police said.

Police said that the accused used to give advertisements in newspapers every month wherein it is advertised that "DIRECT RECRUITMENT AT ALL AIRPORTS, WITHOUT INTERVIEW, KHANA REHNA FREE, SALARY 19500-75500" with two contact numbers. They also use to run a call center in a rented office in Naraina area of Delhi.The police acted after receiving a complaint from a Lucknow based man who personally visited the capital to enquire about the recruitment drive.Immediately after registration of FIR, a team led by ACP Crime Abhishek Gupta comprising SI Sandeep Malik and Devendra Khichar was constituted by DCP IGI airport Sanjay Bhatia for the quick investigation of the case."During the course of investigation all details of mobile numbers and SBI bank account used by alleged persons were obtained and analysed," the police said in a statement.The authorities also informed that raids were conducted at the house of two prime accused- Chandrashekhar and Jitendra from where the police have seized a laptop, registers, ATM card and some mobiles. (ANI)