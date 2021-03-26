Delhi Police arrest engineering student from Andhra for alleged theft

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Police arrested an engineering student from Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapattanam on a basis of a theft complaint, as per the Delhi Police statement on Friday.



The accused identified as 31-year-old Koneru Anwesh, presuming B. tech from Andhra Pradesh allegedly stole a camera worth Rs 1,40,000 and cash over thousands of rupees.

However, the Delhi Police arrested the accused and recovered the stolen camera. While the cash Rs 22,000 have been spent by the student.

"Chander Prakash Maheshwari lodged a complaint on March 2 that a camera and cash was stolen from his house and suspected that a boy who came to his house to look for a room on rent might be involved in the theft. Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

During interrogation the accused disclosed that he came to Delhi in order to establish the business of used cars which he thought to purchase from the national capital at reasonable rates and to sell further in Andhra Pradesh on profit," the police statement read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

