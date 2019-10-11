Delhi Police arrest property dealer carrying Rs 50,000 reward

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a property dealer who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with some cheating cases.

"A team of Crime Branch arrested the criminal who had cheated persons of more than Rs 1.30 crore on the pretext of selling property on fake documents," police said in a statement on Thursday.



The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar Madan (56), is a resident of Noida.

"The accused, who works as a property dealer had taken Rs 50 lakh and Rs 85 lakh from two parties as part payment on the pretext of selling flats to them in Paschim Vihar area. The documents provided by the accused were later found to be fake," it said.

Police Headquarters had declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading up to his arrest after Madan absconded along with his wife and son following the incident.

Two criminal cases under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) were registered against him. According to the police, he was also involved in four separate cases of cheating and dispossession in the past. (ANI)

