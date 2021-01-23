Delhi police arrest three men from J'khand for cyber fraud

Police said that a complainant had stated that on December 25 last year, she lost her wallet containing a debit card and a few other documents following which she contacted the bank's customer care number that was available on the Internet, which later turned out be a fake.

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The Delhi police have arrested three men from Jharkhand's Jamtara and Dhanbad districts for their involvement in a cyber fraud case in the national capital's Dwarka area. They also recovered 23 SIM cards, 9 debit cards and 3 mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, the alleged customer support executive then confirmed that the woman's card was blocked and after an hour she also received a message about it.

However, a withdrawal of Rs 10,00,000 from her fixed deposit after sometime took her by surprise, following which she approached the police.

During the course of investigation, on the basis of the woman's CDR, IMEI, IPDR and bank details, Delhi police laid traps in Dhanbad, Jamtara and Asansol and after multiple raids three men were arrested from Dhanbad and Jamtara districts in Jharkhand.

The accused were identified as Iqbql Ansari, Fenul Shah and Sahabuddin Ansari.

"Based on technical surveillance, the raids were conducted and the trio were nabbed",said Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP Dwarka.

