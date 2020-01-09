Delhi Police arrest three people linked with ISIS-inspired module

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Three people were arrested with alleged ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday after a brief exchange of fire, said PS Kushwaha, DCP (Special Cell), Delhi.

"Khwaja Moinuddin, Sayyed Nawaz and Abdul Samad are among six people accused in Hindu Munnani leader Suresh Kumar's murder. They were held after a brief exchange of fire in Wazirabad when they were on the way to meet a contact person today morning," said Kushwaha.



The DCP further added that three pistols of 9mm were recovered from their possession.

"They were conspiring to carry out a terrorist strike in UP/NCR. They were receiving instructions from foreign handler via social media. Preliminary probe reveals this is ISIS-inspired module. Investigation is underway," said Kushwaha. (ANI)

