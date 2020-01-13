Delhi police arrested 94 persons for violence during anti-CAA protests: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Delhi police had arrested a total of 94 people for protesting violently during the agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in last one month.

According to the government sources, all 94 persons were protesting violently at various locations against the amended Citizenship Act.

Delhi police sources also claimed that these arrested people were booked in cases registered across Delhi including South-East, North-East, Central etc.



Sources have also confirmed that cases against those who were arrested are still under investigation.

"Cases are under investigation and there will be more arrests in the cases as we are in the process of identifying other accused," a senior government official said.

Protests had erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

