Delhi Police arrests 2 for operating illegal interstate arms syndicate

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Two more persons, who were operating an interstate illegal arms syndicate, were arrested on Wednesday, informed Delhi Police.



Earlier, the police had arrested three members of this interstate gang of arms sellers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the accused identified as Aditya Thakur and Mohit Nagar, were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Tundla and Haryana's Gurugram respectively. Two revolvers and four live cartridges have been seized from the two accused.

Subsequently, a case has been registered against them under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act, at Kalyanpuri police station.

So far, a total of 12 fire arms including six sophisticated revolvers, one semi-automatic pistol, five single shot guns and 46 live cartridges have been recovered from the members of this syndicate, informed the DCP.

The other members of this syndicate include Santosh, 34, Om Sharan, 22 and Bansi Bais, 27, all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, raids were conducted at the various places in Agra, Tundla, Firozabad and Delhi NCR.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Aditya, a key member of the syndicate, has been in the business for the past 7 years.

According to the police, an illegal arms manufacturing facility has been unearthed in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

