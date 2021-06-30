Delhi Police arrests 3 armed burglars after shootout

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested three armed burglars travelling in a vehicle after a shootout near Kashmere Gate area of the national capital.

DCP South Delhi, Atul Kumar Thakur said that at about 12.35 p.m. a police team overtook a Wagon R car on outer ring road near Hanuman Nagar Kashmere Gate. He said that the accused persons tried to run away.