Delhi Police arrests 4 sharp shooters of Gogi gang (Ld)

"The four sharp-shooters, who have been arrested, were planning a spate of murders," the official said. The accused sharp-shooters have been identified as -- Anuj, Kaala, Mithun, and Sumit. All the gangsters were carrying bounties on their heads, ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,25,000.

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The special cell of Delhi Police has arrested four sharp-shooters of the gangster Gogi gang and recovered arms and ammunition from them, an official said here on Sunday.

Earlier, the most wanted gangster Jitender Mann alias 'Gogi' was killed along with two other assailants in a shoot-out at Delhi's Rohini Court on September 24.

The incident, seemed to have been taken straight from a Bollywood potboiler, as Gogi was shot dead in a courtroom by two assailants from the rival 'Tilu Tajpuriya' gang, who were dressed in lawyers garb. The assailants opened fire at Gogi inside the courtroom where a case was being heard against him.

Due to these recent incidents of gang-related violence, a dedicated team of Special Cell was constituted by DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav.

The police said that they received a piece of information that associates of Gogi, Lawerence Bishnoi, and Ashok Pradhan Gang will be coming to Delhi in the area of Prahladpur or Village Khera to murder some members of their rival gang.

The team working on the information was deployed in the area of Prahaladpur Village, where they spotted a grey Baleno car of the accused persons.

The team followed the car which was going towards Khera Village.

"On getting the right opportunity, the police team blocked the way of the moving car and the criminals having found themselves surrounded by police, whipped out their firearms and opened fire at the police team, but the cops reacted quickly and overpowered all the aforementioned four criminals," an official said.

In the meantime, two other associates of the Gogi gang, who were at a distance in a separate car, managed to escape, leaving the car behind.

With the apprehension of accused persons, nine sophisticated semi-automatic pistols (Make: Zigana, Tauras, and Star) along with 123 live cartridges and one spare magazine have been recovered. Also, one Baleno Car and an I-10 car have been taken into police possession.

The police have registered a case under sections 186, 353, 307, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27 of the Arms Act at the Special Cell police station.

"The police are still investigating the case," the official added.

Notably, the deceased Gogi was on the Delhi police's most-wanted list and he was also an accused in dozens of cases - including murder, kidnapping, and fraud - in other states. His gang was also involved in crimes such as possession of illegal arms, carjacking, and land grabbing.

A day later after the shootout, on Saturday, September 25, the police arrested two persons, identified as Umang Yadav (22) and Vinay Mota (19), in connection with the Rohini Court shootout. Of the two arrested, Yadav had revealed that he worked for Tillu Tajpuriya, currently lodged at the Mandoli jail, for the last two years.

With the arrest of four new gangsters, the police have so far arrested six people in the Rohini Court shootout case.

