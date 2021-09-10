  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi Police arrests criminal Sandeep Kana involved in Delhi's Rohini murder case

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 10th, 2021, 23:30:03hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Friday has arrested Sandeep Kana, a notorious crook from Delhi, and Haryana along with his accomplice.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to their role in a murder in Delhi's Rohini area. Both have a number of cases registered against them in Delhi and Haryana, informed the sources of the Special Cell.
According to the sources of the Special Cell, Sandeep Kana gets weapons from the Darra Adam Khel area of Pakistan. (ANI)

