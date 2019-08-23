Delhi Police arrests criminal wanted in several cases of ATM robbery

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A Delhi Police Special Cell team has arrested an interstate robber carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and seized a country-made pistol from him.

The accused, who was nabbed on Thursday, was identified as Irshad. He was involved in several cases of ATM robbery across many states, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police PS Kushwah, Special Cell, said, "Irshad, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was arrested from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. A country-made pistol along with three live cartridges was seized from his possession. He is wanted in 10 cases of robbery of ATMs and was previously involved in 15 cases across several states. He was at large for the last two years."



"During the investigation, the accused disclosed that he left school in class 5 and at a young age got involved in the interstate cattle theft case. In 2012, the accused was working as a JCB operator in Aewla, Maharashtra where he came in contact with other associates Yaad Mohammad, Sajid, Mufid, Mustak and Arsha. He was arrested by Maharashtra Police in 2012 in two cases of cattle theft."

"He was released on bail later. He was involved in a December 2015 robbery of Rs 40-45 lakh from an ATM in Nizamabad in Telangana," the statement added. (ANI)