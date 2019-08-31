Delhi Police arrests ex-army man for committing multiple ATM frauds

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested an ex-Army man for allegedly swapping ATM cards of several victims and withdrawing money from their bank accounts.

Police also recovered Rs 30000 in cash and 32 ATM cards from the accused.

The accused identified as Rajender Singh Meena was arrested by Delhi police last week, after a complaint in this regard was lodged by a victim.

Interrogation after the arrest of the accused revealed his involvement in 16 different cases of cheating, police said.

According to the police, the accused used to wait inside an ATM kiosk and hack the ATM by using a foreign instrument.

“Whenever any customer used to come to withdraw cash, the card would get declined by the ATM due to the manipulation. Then, the accused used to forward to help the victims and take their ATM card and replace them with a card of the same bank and then he used to withdraw the money,” the police said.

He was arrested after cheating a victim in the similar fashion who immediately went to police and lodged a complained.

The police team went to the ATM where the incident took place and arrested the accused from the spot while he was looking for other targets.

The accused is an Ex-army man and was dismissed from the Army in the year 2016 on the allegation of theft and other criminal cases registered against him.

Police are carrying out further investigations related to the case. (ANI)