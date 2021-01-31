Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for over two months.



According to Delhi Police, Poonia was arrested on Saturday night.

An FIR under the IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions) and section 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) has been filed against Poonia at Alipur police station, the police said.

On Friday, Alipur Station House Officer Pradeep Paliwal was injured in a clash that broke out at Singhu border between farmers and locals, who were demanding that the area be vacated by protestors.

Heightened security deployment has continued at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as farmers' protest against three agriculture laws entered the 67th day on Sunday

The next round of talks between the farmers and the Centre is scheduled for February 2.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

