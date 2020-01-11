Delhi Police arrests Nigerian with 500 gm cocaine

New Delhi [India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday said to have arrested a 33-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine.

Police said Constable Ashok Kumar of Narcotics Squad, South Delhi, on Friday received specific information regarding the movement of a Nigerian national involved in the supply of narcotic drugs.



Following this, a trap was laid at about 4.50 pm near Chirag Delhi flyover, Slip Road Masjid Moth. The team apprehended one Nigerian national while he was carrying 'cocaine' drug.

The accused, originally a resident of Lotey State, Nigeria, has been identified as Locky Ferosin Ovnawa.

On further search, the police team recovered the 500 grams of cocaine worth Rs 40,00,000. An FIR has been registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at CR Park police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

