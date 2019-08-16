Delhi police arrests one member of Shakeel-Satte gang

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested one member of the Shakeel-Satte gang who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with several robbery cases in the national capital.

The accused, identified as Dhananjay Pathan Barood (31), was arrested from his hideout in Ghaziabad, police informed on Friday.



"Barood was previously involved or arrested in more than 65 cases of dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, assault, intimidation, snatching, arms act. He is wanted in three fresh cases of armed robberies in the area of Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur and Badarpur," Deputy Commissioner Pramod Singh Kushwah said in a statement.

The accused was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on the information leading to his arrest.

"He is involved in more than 65 criminal cases including two cases of attempt to murder, 30 cases of dacoity and robbery, 12 cases of snatching, five cases of theft, five cases of arms act and various other cases of assault, intimidation," the statement added.

According to police, Barood is a resident of Bihar but has been operating in the city for the last 15 years.

Further efforts are being made to identify and apprehend other members of the group. (ANI)

