Delhi Police arrests one person for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old girl

A case was registered under Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act.The victim was medically examined and later she has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for a paediatrician's opinion.According to Delhi Police, the victim's condition is stable now. The accused lives in the victim's neighbourhood."A case has been registered for rape and relevant sections of POCSO and SC/ST Act. One accused has been arrested. The victim has been referred to AIIMS. The investigation is underway and successive action will be taken," Priyanka Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Delhi told ANI. (ANI)