Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender after 13 years

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested Vijay Kumar Yadav, a proclaimed offender, after 13 years.
Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi, said that it arrested Yadav on July 3, who was wanted in a case registered in 2000.
The DCP said that Yadav was declared proclaimed offender in 2007 by a Delhi court.
A case against Yadav was registered at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh regarding a road accident.
The official said that during trial proceedings, Yadav did not appear before the court and was declared as proclaimed offender.
The DCP said that a team was formed to nab Yadav.
"On the basis of a secret information, a trap was laid by the police team and Yadav was arrested from his house in Nangli Vihar area of South West Delhi. Later, he was produced before a Court which sent him to judicial custody," the DCP added.
