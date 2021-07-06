Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender after 13 years

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested Vijay Kumar Yadav, a proclaimed offender, after 13 years.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi, said that it arrested Yadav on July 3, who was wanted in a case registered in 2000.

The DCP said that Yadav was declared proclaimed offender in 2007 by a Delhi court.