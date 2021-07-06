  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi Police arrests proclaimed offender after 13 years

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Jul 6th, 2021, 17:00:26hrs
New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested Vijay Kumar Yadav, a proclaimed offender, after 13 years.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police New Delhi, said that it arrested Yadav on July 3, who was wanted in a case registered in 2000.

The DCP said that Yadav was declared proclaimed offender in 2007 by a Delhi court.

A case against Yadav was registered at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station on the complaint of Kuldeep Singh regarding a road accident.

The official said that during trial proceedings, Yadav did not appear before the court and was declared as proclaimed offender.

The DCP said that a team was formed to nab Yadav.

"On the basis of a secret information, a trap was laid by the police team and Yadav was arrested from his house in Nangli Vihar area of South West Delhi. Later, he was produced before a Court which sent him to judicial custody," the DCP added.

--IANS

aks/skp/

