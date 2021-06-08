Delhi Police arrests sharp shooter of Ashok Pradhan gang

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Pramod Kumar Kushwah said sharp shooter Prince involved in a sensational murder of Rohit was absconding. He said that Prince was arrested at about 10 p.m. on June 4 near Navodaya Vidyalaya in Qutab Garh Road of Delhi and one semi-automatic pistol of .32 with three live cartridges has been recovered from him.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday said that it has arrested a sharp shooter of the notorious gangster Ashok Pradhan gang wanted in the murder of a member of the Kala Jathedi gang.

Kushwah said that Prince is a sharp shooter of Pradhan, a notorious gangster and was wanted in a number of cases including a sensational shootout which took place on December 26 last year in Delhi's Bawana in which Rohit died.

The DCP said that the police had got the information of Prince's movement and it learnt that he would come near Navodaya School on the night of June 4. Once he arrived, he was surrounded by the team and eventually nabbed. One semi automatic pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him, he said.

Kushwah said, "During interrogation, Prince disclosed that he and his associates namely Abhisek and Rajesh belong to Ashok Pradhan gang and their gang has rivalry with members of Sandeep a.k.a. Jathedi gang in the area."

He further disclosed that Abhishek was having a fierce rivalry with Priyavart, an active associate of Sandeep. Abhishek, Rajesh of Pradhan gang and their associates had fired at the house of Priyavart in January 2020 to threaten him. Prince has further said that they had suspected that Rohit, a member of rival gang used to pass the information about movements of their gang to Sandeep. He said that Prince further disclosed that he along with his three associates namely Abhishek, Sanjay and Andha, all fully armed went on two bikes, waylaid Rohit and shot him dead during the night of December 26 last year. Kushwah said that murder of Rohit provoked Priyavart and other members of Sandeep gang.

"To avenge the murder of Rohit, Priyavart along with members of his gang shot dead one Shashi Kadyan on March 6 this year. Kadyan was a close associate of Abhishek and Rajesh, both active members of Pradhan gang."

"In another case, Priyavart with his associates had shot dead Dhole in Haryana's Sonipat last year on the directions of Sandeep and Lawrence Bishnoi in their gang rivalry," the DCP said.

