Delhi Police arrests two men, including civil defence volunteer, in chain snatching case

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old civil defence volunteer, identified as Mukul Verma, for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman in South Delhi. Rakesh Verma, a goldsmith, who allegedly melted the chain, was also arrested, said police.



A woman resident off Nebli village, Neb Sarai had filed a written complaint in which she stated that on Friday afternoon (September 17), one person on a bike snatched her gold chain on the road near Hanuman Mandir in the Raju Park area, said the police.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at Neb Sarai Police Station.

During the investigation, searches were conducted in several places in Delhi and Ghaziabad to nab the accused, according to police.

The police arrested Mukul Verma a resident of Sangam Vihar on Monday evening.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had snatched the chain and sold it to Rakesh Verma.

Rakesh Verma, who has a jewellery shop at Sangam Vihar, was also arrested. The melted chain was recovered by the police from his possession. (ANI)

