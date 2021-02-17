Delhi Police arrests wanted accused in Red Fort violence case, recovers 2 swords

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Maninder Singh, one of the most wanted people in Red Fort violence case which happened on January 26, has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell.



The Delhi Police informed that two 4.3 feet swords were recovered from his house in Swaroop Nagar. Besides, a long video showing him swinging swords at Red Fort on January 26 has been found on his mobile phone.

Other photos of his presence at the protest site of the Singhu border are also on his phone.

The 30-year-old, also known as 'Moni' works as a car AC mechanic. Maninder was arrested under 41.1 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at about 7.45 pm on Tuesday near bus stop CD block Pitampura.

"The arrested person was seen in a video swinging two swords at Red Fort with intent to motivate/radicalise and energise the violent anti-national elements indulging in brutal assault/attack on police persons on duty with swords, khandas, iron rods, axes, barsaas, dandas etc and damaging historical monument Red Fort on Republic Day 2021," the police release said.

The police said that the arrested accused has disclosed to have been radicalised by seeing provoking Facebook posts of various groups. He used to frequently visit Singhu Border and was highly motivated by speeches made by leaders there.

According to the Delhi Police, the said accused has disclosed that he had motivated six persons of the neighbourhood in Swaroop Nagar area.

"All six of them, riding upon bikes, had accompanied tractor rally of farmers heading from Singhu border towards Mukarba Chowk on 26/01/2021. Before joining tractors rally, Maninder had kept two swords with him," the release said.

"As per their plan, accused along with his 5 associates and other unknown armed miscreants entered in Red Fort and Maninder did sword dancing/swinging. That sword dancing had motivated violent protesters to cause more mayhem at Red Fort by indulging in all sorts of violence against public servants including policemen on duty there and causing damage to the historical monument of Red Fort," the release further said.

The release further said that Maninder runs a sword training school in an empty plot near his house in Swaroop Nagar Delhi. Further interrogation of the accused is underway. (ANI)

