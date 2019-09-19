Delhi Police arrests wanted criminal from Dwarka Sector 6

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police special cell on Thursday arrested a wanted criminal from Sector 6 of Dwarka here and recovered a sophisticated firearm from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Jagdeep Deswal (31) alias Shikhandi -- a resident of Najafgarh. He had a bounty of Rs. 50,000 on his head.

"Jagdeep Deswal was arrested when he had come to gather with his associates before seeking out his target. Had been living in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nepal since December 2018, planning and plotting his moves against Monu Ishapur, who killed his brother Sandeep alias Mental over a dispute regarding a piece of land in June 2018. Both were seeking out each other since then, waiting for an opportunity to strike," a Delhi Police press statement said.



"To avenge his brother's murder, Shikhandi eliminated Monu's live-in partner Kamlesh in 2018, by pumping six bullets into her along with associates," it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

