Delhi Police assure action against perpetrators of JNU violence, says Yechury

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday said that police assured actions against the perpetrators of violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus after meeting Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa on Monday.

"The police has said that they will gather the evidence and assured us that they will take action against the perpetrators of violence in JNU. They are going to file an FIR in this regard," Yechury told ANI here.Yechury held talks with the Randhawa at the Delhi police headquarters over the violence in JNU campus which had occurred on Sunday.The senior CPI (M) leader added that two fact-finding teams will go to the university and AIIMS Trauma Centre to gather evidence regarding the violence.Earlier on Sunday evening, more than 18 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)