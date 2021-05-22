Delhi Police books Sharjeel Usmani for tweets

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a case against former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student Sharjeel Usmani in connection with certain "objectionable tweets" allegedly posted by him.



According to the police, a case has been registered against Usmani under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case has been registered at the Laxmi Nagar police station.

"The case was registered on the complaint of a BJP leader alleging objectional tweets by Usmani," the police said.

According to the FIR, some of the recent tweets by Usmani hurt religious sentiments.

On Thursday, an FIR was filed against Usmani at Maharashtra's Jalna district over his recent tweets.

Earlier in February this year, Usmani was booked by police in Pune for his speech during an Elgar Parishad event on charges of using objectionable words against a particular community. (ANI)

