Delhi Police bust gambling racket, arrest 15 accused

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R. Sathiyasundaram said 15 persons who were allegedly involved in gambling have been arrested and Rs 4.73 lakh and other gambling accessories recovered from them.

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it had busted a gambling racket and arrested 15 people along with Rs 4.73 lakh in cash.

Sathiyasundaram said that a team of the Seemapuri police station got the information that gambling is going on in DDA flats in the New Seemapuri area.

He said that after taking all the due permissions, the team reached the spot and apprehended 15 persons red-handed.

The arrested accused have been identified Shahrukh, Arun, Milan Kumar, Raj Kumar, Suraj Singh, Mallik Mojjam, Suresh Ahirwal, Mujahir, Mohammad Waris, Saleem, Sameed, Nishu, Mohammad Irshad, Sanjay and Suresh Kumar.

He said that besides Rs 4.73 lakh in cash, the police also recovered some receipts of gambling and 12 sets of playing cards.

He said that a case has been registered under several sections of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disaster Act.

The DCP said that Shahrukh has previously been involved in five cases of robbery, theft, Arms Act in various police stations of the Trans-Yamuna area.

He said that interrogation of Shahrukh and others further revealed that one Neeraj aka Ninju of New Seemapuri is the kingpin of these gambling activities and he had ran away from the scene of the crime.

"Further interrogation also revealed the premises where gambling was going on belonged to A.K.Dubey, who claimed to be an advocate of Delhi High Court and had rented this place to one Ekta Sharma in 2019. The claim is being verified," he added.

--IANS

aks/ash