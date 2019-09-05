Delhi police bust interstate drug cartel, 2 held

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an interstate narcotic drug cartel involved in smuggling drugs from Manipur and arrested two persons including the kingpin on September 1. Police also confiscated 25 kg of heroin worth more than Rs 125 crore in the international market from their possession.

The arrested duo has been identified as Chamling Amol (24) and kingpin Madhav Goutam (40), both residents of Manipur. While Amol was held in Delhi, Goutam was arrested from Lucknow. The car used in drug trafficking and several mobile handsets and SIM cards have also been recovered from their possession.According to police, the interstate narcotic drug cartel was active in supplying drugs in the states of Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, etc."Members of this cartel are involved in the supply of high-grade heroin in Delhi, NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, after procuring the same from suppliers of Manipur, who actually collect raw material from hilly areas around the international border of Manipur and Myanmar," read a press release by Delhi Police.On September 1, specific information was received that one key member of this cartel namely Chamling Amol would come to supply a huge consignment of drugs to one of its Delhi based contacts in a white car, the police said.Subsequently, "a raiding party was constituted and at about 7 am accused Chamling Amol was apprehended from Karala-Bawana road and 25 kg of fine quality heroin was recovered from his possession," said the release. A case under appropriate Sections of law was registered at PS Special Cell.Upon interrogation, it came to fore that the accused Amol and his partner Madhav Goutam used to bring consignments of heroin from Saikul, Manipur and distribute it further in UP, Bihar and Delhi-NCR areas.The duo had left from Manipur together but while Goutam stayed in Lucknow, Amol came to Delhi to deliver heroin to the contact. After Amol's arrest, a team of special cell went to Lucknow and nabbed Goutam. (ANI)