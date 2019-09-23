Delhi police busts fake job racket in Noida

The gang ran a fake call centre under whose garb they were running the racket.

Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, told IANS here that those involved in the racket are Kunal Singh, Gaurav Gupta, Vishal Tanwar, Shashank Shekhar, Shubham and Kalpendra Singh Rajput.

The mastermind of the gang is Kunal Singh, who is also an accused in a similar case in Pune, Roy said.

Out on bail, Kunal started the same racket once again, this time in Noida, added Roy.

A woman lawyer had lodged a complaint against the fake job racket some time back, Roy said.

Eighteen mobile phones, 13 computer hard discs, a server, 12 headphones, 4 laptops, some fake stamps and several debit cards were recovered from the accused, the police said. The police also found 5 bank accounts related to the alleged racket.