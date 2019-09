"We have arrested two kingpins of the gang. They used to take OTPs from people not well versed with the fund transfer process and then transfer money into their own accounts," said District Commissioner Police (DCP) Anto Alphonse.

The police have recovered 130 passbooks of different banks, 82 debit and credit cards, 104 cheque books, five mobile phones and 25 SIM cards from the two.

