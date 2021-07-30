Delhi Police busts illegal call centre, 5 arrested

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday busted an illegal call centre at Panchsheel Vihar at Malviya Nagar here, and arrested five persons including a woman for cheating US citizens.



Based on a tip-off to the police, the call centre was raided by a police team and recovered 13 computer systems along with two pen drives and two notebooks using high-end technical software "X-lite/ Eye Beam" Powered by Counter Path Software and making calls, impersonating as representatives of a Tech Support Company who provide technical support to the customers.

The police arrested 5 persons and the accused have been identified as Mayank, Chandan Gupta, Subham Kumar, Pritpal Singh who were all the four owners of this call centre.

"On inquiry, it was revealed that fraudsters are engaged in using illegal techniques, VOIP calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to Government Exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves," the police said.

The police further informed that they were cheating innocent people based in the USA on the pretext of providing them tech support if the customer pays a fee of USD 100 to USD 400. They were contacting the US people through the automated computer system to dial the phone numbers one by one in sequential order from the list of phone numbers uploaded in a cloud-based server, to start and inducing the customers in the name of providing tech support after paying a basic fee.

On interrogation, it was revealed that the alleged persons are procuring money illegally and cheating overseas people by impersonating as officials of the country's security administration, the police added.

A case under section 419/420/34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

